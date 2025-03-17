Cairo – Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company recorded net profits after tax worth EGP 3.42 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, up 56% from EGP 2.19 billion a year earlier.

The EGX-listed firm posted 55% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at EGP 3.93 billion at the end of December 2024, compared to EGP 2.53 billion.

The board members passed the unaudited financial results during their meeting on 13 March 2025.

In the period from 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024, the company’s net profits increased by 88% YoY to EGP 1.84 billion from EGP 979.97 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher