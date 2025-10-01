Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has greenlighted the initial public offering (IPO) of Al Romansiah Company to trade its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The food and beverage (F&B) manufacturing company plans to float 18 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital.

The CMA greenlighted the Saudi firm’s IPO on 30 September 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

Al Romansiah is the first company that offers traditional Saudi cuisines with high quality and special taste.

