Riyadh - Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) registered 1.62% higher net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders at SAR 287.99 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The generated net profits were compared to SAR 283.38 million recorded 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.88 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 2.83 a year earlier.

Insurance Revenues amounted to SAR 3.94 billion in 9M-25, down 2.73% from SAR 4.05 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the profits of Al Rajhi Takaful increased by 4.10% to SAR 85.63 million from SAR 82.25 million in Q3-24.

The insurance revenues fell by 3.61% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.35 billion in Q3-25 from SAR 1.40 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 23.24% from SAR 111.56 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues fell by 1.57% when compared to SAR 1.38 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

