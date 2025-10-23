Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) posted 15% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 5.31 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus AED 4.63 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to AED 1.31 at the end of September 2025 from AED 1.13 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

ADIB recorded total operating income amounting to AED 9.14 billion in 9M-25, up 14% YoY from AED 7.99 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the lender’s net profits after tax widened by 14% to AED 1.82 billion from AED 1.60 billion in Q3-24. Meanwhile, the total operating income hiked by 22% to AED 3.21 billion from AED 2.64 billion.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group CEO of ADIB, commented: “Our momentum in acquiring new accounts remains impressive, with more than 225,000 new customers added since the beginning of the year, demonstrating the sustainability of our strong results.”

“Balance sheet growth remains strong, supported by ample system liquidity and strong business and consumer confidence. Customer financing increased by AED 28 billion YTD, reaching AED 171 billion, as we gained market share in retail and executed landmark corporate deals,” Abdelbary highlighted.

He noted: “The asset growth was efficiently funded by a strong inflow of customer deposits rising by AED 42 billion from last year to reach AED 222 billion by the end of September, including growing our Current and Savings accounts by AED 17 billion.”

In Q2-25, ADIB witnessed 14% YoY higher net profits before tax at AED 2 billion.

