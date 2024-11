The U.S. dollar slightly pared losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, with policymakers taking note of a job market that has "generally eased" while inflation continues to move towards the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

The dollar index was last down 0.49% at 104.59, while the euro gained 0.44% to $1.0775. The greenback was down 0.85% at 153.31 Japanese yen.

