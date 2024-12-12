SHANGHAI - Chinese long-term yields fell to record lows driven by easing expectations, widening the yield disadvantage against the 10-year U.S. benchmark to the biggest in 22 years and piling more pressure on the yuan.

The yield on China's 10-year treasuries fell as much as 2 basis points to 1.805%, an all-time low. The 10-year bond futures, which move inversely to yields, hit a record high.

That widened the spread against U.S. 10-year yields to nearly 250 basis points, marking China's biggest yield disadvantage since June, 2002.

China's bond market has seen a record-breaking rally this year as Beijing cut interest rates and pumped liquidity into the banking system to aid an economy dogged by persistent deflation.

Bond prices powered ahead this week after China on Monday pledged to adopt an "appropriately loose" monetary policy next year, the first easing of its stance in some 14 years.

"Lower risk-free interest rates in China will nudge people to hunt for higher yields, potentially increasing investment in dollar wealth management products," said Yuan Tao, analyst at Orient Futures.

Outbound investment and yuan depreciation could feed each other, he said.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday China's top leaders and policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 as they brace for higher U.S. trade tariffs.

China's 30-year yield also hit a record low of 2.035% on the day.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)