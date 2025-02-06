Turkish energy producer Limak Yenilenebilir Enerji (Limak Renewable Energy) has priced a 5.5 year $450 million green bond with a reoffer rate of 9.625% to list on The International Stock Exchange.

The bond will refinance existing debt and associated costs and fund capital expenditures in Limak’s green portfolio, and will list on the Guernsey-headquartered exchange on 12th February.

BofA Securities and JP Morgan are global coordinators with Emirates NBD Capital the joint bookrunner. BofA Secuirties also acted as green structuring coordinator.

