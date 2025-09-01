Türkiye Wealth Fund or (TWF), the sole sovereign wealth fund of the Republic of Türkiye, rated BB- (Stable) by Fitch, has mandated banks for a USD-denominated senior unsecured Reg S only benchmark bond.

This is the first mandate out in the CEEMEA DCM this week, ahead of an expected flow of deals after US Labor Day holiday.

TWF has mandated BBVA, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, and ING as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners along with Bank ABC, BofA Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ICBC, IMI Intesa-Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan, SMBC, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Bookrunners, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting today.

