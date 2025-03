Saudi National Bank is marketing a US dollar five-year Formosa bond at final price guidance of SOFR plus 120bp.

The Reg S notes will be issued by SNB Funding and guaranteed by Saudi National Bank, to be rated A–/A– (S&P/Fitch), in line with the issuer's Aa3/A–/A– ratings.

Credit Agricole CIB Taipei branch, HSBC Bank (Taiwan) and KGI Securities are the joint managers.

Source: IFR