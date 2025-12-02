LONDON - German Bund yields steadied on Tuesday after a rout in global bonds unleashed the biggest one-day selloff in euro zone debt since September, as traders look ahead to euro zone inflation and unemployment figures due later in the day.

The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was up 1.1 basis points in early European trading at 2.76%, around its highest since late September.

Yields jumped nearly 6 bps on Monday, following a rise in Treasury yields and Japanese government bonds. Meanwhile, two-year yields were virtually flat at 2.07%.

Despite being more sensitive to European Central Bank interest rate expectations, two-year bonds were also caught up in the selloff, sending yields to their highest since early April.

In an interview published on Monday, ECB policymaker Martin Kocher said the central bank should keep its powder dry on interest rates for now, when asked whether the ECB would act given that inflation is forecast to be just below the 2% target next year.

Money markets are overwhelmingly betting on no change at the ECB's next meeting in December and see little chance of a move over 2026.

In Europe, traders are waiting for euro area inflation data, though country-specific figures last week have reinforced the view that no further ECB rate cuts are coming in the near future.

Unemployment data for the euro area is also due later.

RBC strategists expect euro area unemployment to remain unchanged at 6.3% - close to record lows.

"Generally, the unemployment rate has remained steady for the last year, but we do see some labour market slack emerging through lower vacancies rather than layoffs," they said in a note.

A survey on Monday showed euro zone manufacturing activity slipped back into contraction territory in November on weakening demand that forced firms to cut jobs at the quickest rate in seven months.

Earlier, Japanese 30-year government bond yields scaled record highs amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might raise interest rates as soon as this month, after Governor Kazuo Ueda laid the groundwork for a hike.

