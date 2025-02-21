The State of Qatar, acting through the Ministry of Finance, has priced its dual tranche three-year and 10-year 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bonds.

The three-year $1 billion bond is priced at Treasuries +30 basis points (bps), with a profit rate of 4.50%, while the 10-year $2 billion bond is priced at UST +45bps, with a profit rate of 4.875%.

The order books were in excess of $7.5 billion, excluding joint lead manager (JLM) interest.

The notes will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Qatar has Aa2 rating by Moody’s, along with a AA rating from S&P and Fitch, with a stable outlook.

JP Morgan Securities plc, QNB Capital LLC and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed global coordinators, while Banco Santander, Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Securities plc, QNB Capital LLC, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers.

