London: Minister of FinanceHE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the Ring the Bell event organised at the London Stock Exchange (LSEG), on the sidelines of his visit to the United Kingdom.

During the event, trading was opened in the market and praised the successful trading of green bonds, which are the first issue of their kind as issued by the Ministry of Finance in Qatar in May this year and are currently listed on the London Stock Exchange and aim to finance environmentally friendly projects.

The latest developments in the financial markets were identified, in addition to a number of important economic and financial projects.

This visit comes as part of efforts to enhance cooperation with international financial institutions and expand the horizons of economic partnerships between countries.

