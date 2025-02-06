The pound was set for its biggest one-day fall since early January on Thursday after the Bank of England cut interest rates as expected, with two officials calling for an even larger rate cut against a backdrop of weaker growth.

Sterling extended its fall, down about 1% at $1.2373 from $1.2421 before the decision, heading for its largest daily slide since January 2 and down from a four-week high the day before.

Britain's 10-year government bond yield also fell and was last down 5 basis points at 4.385%, from 4.42% before the decision.

The BoE lowered rates to 4.50%.

The UK's FTSE 100 was last up at 1.12% having traded around 1.15% higher before the BoE's announcement, while the mid-cap index rose as much as 1.7% on the day.

