LONDON - Euro zone 30-year bond yields were set for their biggest monthly jumps on Friday as long-dated debt remains under pressure across developed economies.

Long-dated bonds have repeatedly taken a hit this year as investors remain concerned about the sustainability of high government debt levels.

Germany's 30-year yield, which touched its highest since 2011 earlier in August, has risen 12 basis points this month, setting it for its biggest monthly jump since March, when a historic move towards looser fiscal policy sent bond yields surging. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

The biggest jump came in France, where they rose 25 bps, also the biggest monthly jump since March.

French bonds, which were shaken this week by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's move to call a confidence vote on September 8 that he may lose, remained calm on Friday. The closely-watched spread France pays over Germany for 10-year debt held at 78 bps. .

Bond yields across the euro zone were also steady on Friday as investors awaited the release of the U.S. PCE price index data, the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation gauge, which could set the tone for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Aidan Lewis)