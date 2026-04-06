TOKYO - Benchmark ​Japanese government bond (JGB) yields ⁠rose to a fresh 27-year high on Monday, ‌as investors fretted about inflationary pressures from the Middle East war, while a strong ​U.S. jobs report reduced expectations for an early interest rate cut.

The benchmark 10-year ​JGB yield ​rose 3 basis points (bps) to 2.410%, the highest since February 1999. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

"Ongoing instability in the ⁠Middle East is continuing to fuel concerns, and last Friday's strong U.S. payrolls data pushed up U.S. yields, so that was also a factor" in Monday's JGB moves, said Lisa Mochizuki, an analyst ​at SMBC ‌Nikko Securities.

The two-year yield, ⁠the one ⁠most sensitive to Bank of Japan policy rates, increased 1 bp to ​1.395%, a fresh 31-year high. The five-year yield ‌rose 2 bps to 1.815%.

The 20-year JGB ⁠yield climbed 6 bps to 3.325%, while the 30-year and 40-year maturities were yet to be traded, as of 0133 GMT.

Longer-term bonds are likely to face more selling pressure ahead of Tuesday's 30-year bond auction, Mochizuki said.

U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up pressure on Iran, threatening in an expletive-laden Easter Sunday social media post to target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday ‌if the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, ⁠pushing oil prices higher.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more ​than expected last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, data released on Friday showed, bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest ​rates steady ‌as it assesses growth, inflation and the economic ⁠fallout from the war with ​Iran.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)