Emirates NBD is to issue $1 billion AT1 capital securities priced at 6.25% on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai next week.

The regulation S, registered category 2 perpetual six-year issuance for Dubai’s largest lender, has its first call date set for August 2030, resetting February 2031.

ADCB, BofA Securities, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issuance by Dubai’s largest lender, which is rated A2 positive by Moody’s and A+ stable by Fitch.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

