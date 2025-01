Emirates NBD Bank priced a US$700m five-year floating-rate Formosa bond at SOFR plus 110bp, in line with final price guidance.

ANZ Taipei branch and Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) were joint bookrunners.

The notes will be rated A/A+ (Moody's/Fitch), in line with the issuer.

The proceeds will be used for general working purposes.

Source: IFR