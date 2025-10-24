HONG KONG - China's finance ministry said it will issue up to $4 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign bonds in Hong Kong during the week of November 3, with details to be announced closer to the issuance date.

The move has been approved by the State Council, it said.

It marks the first sovereign issuance in Hong Kong in four years. China's Ministry of Finance last sold $4 billion in sovereign bonds in Hong Kong in October 2021 across tenors of 3, 5, 10 and 30 years.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)