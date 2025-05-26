Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 22 billion through three auctions on Monday, 26 May 2025.

The first issue was valued at EGP 4 billion and will mature in two years until 6 May 2027, according to official data.

With a tenor of three years until 6 May 2028, the second tranche stood at EGP 15 billion.

The third auction amounted to EGP 3 billion, carrying a five-year maturity period until 20 May 2030.

