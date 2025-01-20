Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 11 billion through two tranches on Monday, 20 January 2025.

The first issue was valued at EGP 3 billion, holding a two-year maturity period until 14 January 2027, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 8 billion and will mature in three years on 7 January 2028.

Meanwhile, the central bank offered floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 1.50 billion, carrying a tenor of five years until 7 January 2030.

On 13 January, the financial authority issued debt instruments at a combined value of EGP 15.50 billion.

