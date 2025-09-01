Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 19 billion over three auctions on Monday, 1 September.

Valued at EGP 5 billion, the first tranche will mature in two years on 2 September 2027, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 13 billion, holding a tenor of three years until 26 August 2028.

With a five-year maturity period until 8 July 203, the third issue was valued at EGP 1 billion.

The CBE also auctioned a floating-rate T-bond valued at EGP 5 billion, which will mature in three years on 2 September 2028.

