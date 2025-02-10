Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 65 billion through two tranches on Sunday, 9 February.

The first auction was valued at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 91 days on 13 May 2025, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 35 billion, holding a 273-day tenor until 11 November this year.

On Thursday, the CEB announced T-bills worth EGP 80 billion over two offerings.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

