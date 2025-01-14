Riyadh: Banque Saudi Fransi plans to issue USD-denominated certificates under its Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, according to a bourse disclosure.

The issuance is expected to be through a special purpose vehicle and by way of an offer to eligible investors in Saudi Arabia and globally.

Meanwhile, the amount and terms of the offer of the certificates will be determined subject to the market conditions.

The lender has mandated HSBC Bank as a global coordinator. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Goldman Sachs International, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, Mashreq Bank, Mizuho International plc, SMBC Bank International, and Saudi Fransi Capital served as joint lead managers.

In December, the shareholders of Banque Saudi Fransi greenlighted a SAR 12.94 billion capital hike.

