Bahrain’s Bank ABC has dropped plans to issue a $400 million Reg S AT1 Capital Securities after it announced initial price thoughts of 8% last week.

The bank confirmed it had decided to reassess the timing of the issuance given current market dynamics, and will revisit it when conditions become more favourable.

