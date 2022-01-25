LONDON- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that Britain needed an independent arbitration mechanism to oversee trade for Northern Ireland to resolve its standoff with the European Union over post-Brexit rules.

Truss said she was working hard with EU counterparts to resolve the situation around the Northern Ireland protocol and believed a deal could be reached.

"I am working very hard with my EU counterparts to resolve the very difficult situation in Northern Ireland and it is needed that we sort this out as soon as possible," she told parliament. "That's why we're in intensive negotiations. I do believe there is a deal to be done."

