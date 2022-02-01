KAMPALA- Uganda, Tanzania governments and France's TotalEnergies and partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation reached on Tuesday a final investment decision agreement to kick start crude oil production, TotalEnergies' CEO said.

"In the name of the joint venture partners and in the name of TotalEnergies, I declare the final investment decision for the Lake Albert development project," Patrick Pouyanné told a ceremony broadcast on television.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; George Obulutsa, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))