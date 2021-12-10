PHOTO
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar and the UK’s EDF Energy plan to obtain a $700 million loan to refinance a $650 million credit facility obtained in 2017.
The financing will be made up of two tranches, a $250 million Islamic financing and a $450 million conventional loan, Al-Arabiya reported citing banking sources.
This is to be provided by a consortium of international banks and financing agencies, including Natixis, Islamic Development Bank, APICORP and Siemens Financial Services.
