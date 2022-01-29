ABU DHABI: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist missile attack that targeted Baghdad International Airport and caused material damages.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.

MoFAIC expressed its solidarity with brotherly Iraq in the face of terrorism and affirmed the UAE's keen support for security and stability in Iraq.

