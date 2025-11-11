Saudi Arabia - Valor Hospitality Partners is expanding in Saudi Arabia through strategic collaborations that promise long-term investor returns.

Company utilizes a third-party management model, merging global best practices with local aspirations under the philosophy of "A Whole World of Local."

Recently, Jana Bader was appointed as the Country Head of Business Development for KSA and Regional Director of PR & Communications. She will lead business initiatives in Saudi Arabia and enhance regional communications.

A key development is Valor's Master Group-Level Hotel Management Agreement with a leading Saudi investment firm, aiming to establish 25 hotels with over 3,000 keys over the next nine years. The first properties are set to open in December 2026 under a new Saudi hotel brand.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Valor’s 2025 global property signings and openings represent an increase to the portfolio of over $ 1 billion, fuelling hospitality growth across new developments, mixed-use, adaptive-reuse, and tourism assets throughout the Americas, UK and Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Central Asia.

In the UK and Europe, Valor has expanded its independent and golf-centric portfolio with the openings of Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House, both now part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World; launched VOCO Zeal Exeter; and signed the Hotel Management Agreement for The Medlock Hotel by Radisson Blu, which will be set within Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad Campus. In Africa, Valor has strengthened its presence through an IHG portfolio in Namibia with three hotels, and additional deals with IHG in Nigeria and Senegal.

In the Americas, the company is expanding into the Caribbean with a luxury development in Tobago, while in the US, it has signed a management takeover in Ohio, rebranding The Summit property in Cincinnati from independent to Le Méridien.

With its expanding regional presence and investor-focused philosophy, Valor Hospitality Partners stands at the forefront of shaping the future of hospitality across the Middle East by driving innovation, supporting national tourism agendas, and ensuring sustainable value creation for investors and communities alike.

Speaking as part of the Kingdom’s Tourise 2025, taking place in Riyadh, Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East, CIS & Central Asia, commented: “Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, creating exciting opportunities for developers and investors. At Valor, we go beyond hotel management to create value through performance, innovation, and partnerships built on trust. Our role is to help investors achieve both commercial success and long-term sustainability, while contributing to the Kingdom’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s most compelling tourism destinations.”

Jana Bader, Country Head of Business Development (KSA) and Regional Director of PR & Communications for Valor Middle East, added: “A cornerstone of our strategy is the empowerment of Saudi talent. We believe the true spirit of hospitality is delivered by people, and we are deeply committed to investing in the training and development of the local workforce within our Kingdom’s hotels. By fostering a culture of growth and opportunity, we are not just building hotels; we are building the future leaders of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, ensuring our projects deliver authentic and exceptional experiences for guests.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

