Egypt - Businessman Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG), announced the start of construction on a new luxury hotel complex located directly behind the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

The project forms part of TMG’s ongoing strategy to expand its hospitality portfolio in partnership with global luxury operator Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

Spanning an area of approximately 350,000 square metres, the development is set to become one of the largest and most prestigious hospitality destinations in West Cairo. The project will feature a range of high-end hotel rooms and suites, complemented by world-class facilities including fine dining restaurants, conference and events spaces, and landscaped recreational areas.

According to the Group, the hotel is scheduled to open within three years. It will also feature dedicated pedestrian tunnels linking it directly to the Grand Egyptian Museum, allowing guests to move seamlessly between the hotel and the museum, a design feature that integrates Egypt’s cultural heritage with luxury hospitality.

The project aligns with the government’s broader plan to redevelop the Pyramids Plateau and GEM area into a world-class tourism hub, expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

This new venture reinforces the long-standing strategic partnership between TMG and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, which dates back more than two decades. Their collaboration began with the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, followed by Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano, and has since expanded to include Four Seasons Hotel Luxor (currently under development), Four Seasons Hotel Madinaty, and Four Seasons Resort South Med on Egypt’s North Coast.

The alliance is widely regarded as one of the most successful hospitality partnerships in the region, with TMG playing a key role in consolidating Four Seasons’ footprint across Egypt.

Commenting on market trends, Hisham Talaat Moustafa noted that room rates at top-tier hotels in Cairo now exceed $1,000 per night, while rates in Aswan have reached around $850 — reflecting growing demand for premium accommodation and the resilience of Egypt’s luxury tourism sector.

