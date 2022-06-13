Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has launched a tourism finance program, which is designed to provide the best solutions and soft financing products for small and micro enterprises.

The announcement was made after the Fund signed, at its headquarters in Riyadh, a financing agreement with the Arab National Bank, as part of the Fund's efforts to enhance tourism opportunities in the main destinations identified by the National Tourism Strategy and to maximize the societal impact of tourism development projects in the Kingdom, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The agreement, which was signed by TDF CEO, Qusai Abdullah Al-Fakhri, and the Managing Director and CEO of the Arab National Bank, Obaid Abdullah Al-Rasheed, was also attended by several officials from both sides.

Al-Fakhri highlighted the signing of this agreement with the Arab National Bank and the launch of the tourism financing program, expressing optimism for the important role that the program will play in achieving the objectives of the Fund by supporting micro and small enterprises and entrepreneurs in the field of tourism.

