Saudi Arabia - Sumou Holding Company and Melia Hotels International have signed an agreement to operate a beach resort within Ajwan Resort mixed-use project in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, at an estimated cost of SAR1.5 billion ($400 million), a report said.

The signing, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, is part of the Real Estate Future Forum activities. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism for the Empowerment of Tourist Destinations, Mahmoud Abdulhad, was present at the signing ceremony, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Abdulhad said that the ministry aims to play a crucial role in promoting investments in the tourism industry through this agreement.

He emphasised the ministry's commitment to supporting projects that contribute to enhancing the kingdom's standing as a global tourist destination.

Additionally, he highlighted that the agreement represents a significant step towards the development of the Eastern Province as a prominent tourist destination.

