Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has reported that it received 30 million foreign tourists throughout 2024.

The number of international visitors to the Kingdom last year marked approximately a 9% increase from around 27.50 million in 2023, according to a recent report by Emirates NBD Research.

The sector has been a key focus point of the Vision 2030 reform agenda in Saudi Arabia and transport was one of the fastest growing sectors in 2024.

Meanwhile, the aim is for 70 million foreign visitors annually by the end of the decade, with a host of major international sports and cultural entertainment events alongside the development of Riyad Air set to support the growth targets.

Emirates NBD Research said: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly spoke with President Trump, telling him that KSA was prepared to boost its investments in the US by $600 billion over the next four years, or more should the opportunities arise.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

