Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector recorded a strong performance in the first half of 2025, attracting 60.9 million local and international visitors.

Total tourism spending exceeded SAR161.4 billion ($43 billion), reflecting a 4% growth compared to the same period in 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Tourism, reported Saudi Gazette.

The data showed that the average stay reached 6.7 nights for inbound tourists and 18.6 nights for domestic travellers, with leisure, shopping, and sports trips representing the largest share of travel motivations, followed by religious visits and family trips.

Makkah and Madinah emerged as the top destinations for inbound tourism, while Riyadh and the Eastern Province led in domestic tourism.

In terms of source markets, Egypt, Pakistan, and Kuwait ranked as the top three countries sending tourists to the Kingdom, followed by India and Indonesia.

Hotels accounted for 43% of total accommodation choices, followed by furnished apartments and private residences.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

