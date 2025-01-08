The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, “Reef Saudi,” has announced the launch of the “Our Winter is Rural” initiative during the “Rural Village Agricultural Fair – Ghee and Honey” event at the Ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh from January 6 to 10, 2025. Reef Saudi is a program under the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, aimed at fostering sustainable development.

“Our Winter is Rural” initiative seeks to showcase the natural beauty and cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia while positioning the country’s rural regions as unique tourist destinations that reflect the richness of local

heritage and economic development opportunities. It also highlights iconic local products, such as ghee and honey, supported by the program, which are integral to the identity of Saudi rural life and contribute to the national economy.

Commenting on the launch, Engineer Ghassan Bakri, Secretary General of the Reef Saudi Program, stated: “‘Our Winter is Rural’ is an opportunity to present the exceptional tourism experiences Saudi rural areas offer, blending natural beauty with vibrant local culture. The initiative aims to empower rural communities and strengthen their role in achieving sustainable development goals in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added that the “Rural Village Agricultural Fair – Ghee and Honey” event allows visitors to explore success stories from Saudi rural communities, discover distinctive local products, and experience authentic and innovative rural tourism.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a global destination for rural tourism, offering diverse climates and landscapes that cater to visitors and tourists seeking extraordinary experiences. Official statistics indicate growing international interest in Saudi rural regions due to their unique features, making them a key highlight on the global tourism map.

The Reef Saudi Program has been recognized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as the largest global development program in its field. To date, it has supported over 77,000 agricultural projects, achieving more than 65% of its targets and significantly contributing to job creation in rural communities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).