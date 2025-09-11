Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector experienced strong momentum in H1 2025, contributing approximately 5% to the Emirate’s GDP, said CBRE Middle East, a global leader in commercial real estate services, in a research paper.

Hotel visitor arrivals in the UAE emirate reached 653,700, up 6% year-on-year, supported by expanded routes at RAK International Airport.

International tourists made up 50% of these arrivals, with strong growth from emerging markets. Total guest nights surpassed 2.27 million, with hospitality revenues rising 9% year-on-year to AED822 million, driven by a 14% increase in room revenue, said the report.

MICE and Weddings revenues grew by 36%. Occupancy rose by 1.4 percentage points, while Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased by 7.6%, and Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) grew by 9.1%.

RAK now boasts 55 operational hotels, with the sector set to expand further with three more openings

before year-end. The pipeline remains robust, with 29 new hotels expected by 2030, including the Hard Rock Hotel & Residences and the Fairmont Hotel & Residences, reflecting the ongoing investment in the emirate's hospitality sector. Accor continues to lead the market, while Marriott International and Wynn Resorts are shaping the future of high-end hospitality.

Wynn's latest offering, Enclave, will be an ultra-luxury concept within its flagship resort.

Matthew Green, Head of Research MENA, commented: “Ras Al Khaimah continues to provide a compelling story to investors, reflecting a market in rapid transformation. The surge in residential sales, the sustained growth of the hospitality sector, and the implementation of strategic initiatives which are driving the development of new, high-end offerings, are all indicative of a market going through a positive transformation.

"The increasing presence of branded residences, the expansion of the luxury hospitality segment, and the ongoing investment in infrastructure are all contributing to Ras Al Khaimah's emergence as a premier global destination for real estate investment and tourism. This is reflected in the recent Wynn announcement confirming that an agreement for a second Casino plot is already in place, establishing a pathway for future expansion. Accordingly, we remain optimistic about the future trajectory of the market, amidst increasing FDI and sustained interest from domestic and international investors across multiple sectors.”

