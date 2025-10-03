Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced Ras Al Khaimah’s acceptance into Virtuoso and Serandipians by Traveller Made, two exclusive luxury travel networks.

This dual acceptance positions Ras Al Khaimah among the globe’s finest destinations for discerning travellers, reflecting its growing appeal as a premier destination for exceptional experiences, world-class hospitality, and strategic promise on the global luxury travel map.

Membership in Virtuoso and Serandipians is highly selective, by invitation only, and exclusive to destinations, hotels, and travel experts that meet the highest benchmarks of luxury and experiential travel.

Both networks apply strict criteria to prospective entrants, assessing destinations on authenticity, sustainability, service quality, and overall experience.

With this admission, Ras Al Khaimah now joins a select few destinations in the region as well as leading international luxury destinations such as Santorini, Kyoto, the Amalfi Coast, and the Serengeti.

“Becoming part of Virtuoso and Serandipians marks a pivotal moment for Ras Al Khaimah as it continues to evolve as a destination. These partnerships will showcase the emirate’s exceptional blend of nature, culture, and exceptional hospitality to a global audience of travellers who value authenticity, exclusivity, and meaningful experiences. With our pipeline of world-renowned hotels and unique attractions, we are poised to redefine luxury in the region, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination for discerning travellers.” said Iyad Rasbey, Vice President – Destination Tourism Development, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

