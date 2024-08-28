Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) said in a report that 4.7 million passengers passed through the Qatar airport in July 2024, a significant increase of 10% as compared to 4.3 million travellers during the same period last year.

The latest Preliminary Air Transport Statistics revealed that flight movements continued to surge by 7% during the month, topping 24,179 as compared to 22,598 in July 2023, a Peninsula report said.

QCAA said that air cargo and mail also increased by an increase of 13.9% to register 222,415 tonnes in July 2024 as compared to 195,244 tonnes in July 2023.

During the same month, Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced that the country experienced its “busiest month” in its operations, by welcoming 4.73 million passengers.

The overall flight movement at HIA last month increased by 3.9% compared to June.

The country’s national carrier, Qatar Airways, announced the expansion of its network of destinations and launched seasonal summer operations, in addition to enhancing the airport’s connectivity.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).