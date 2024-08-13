Muscat: Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, received in Muscat today Dato' Sri Tiong Keng Seng, Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, who is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides explored various aspects of cooperation in the fields of heritage and tourism, with emphasis on promoting the exchange of tourists between the two countries, augmenting the number of direct flights and expanding training programs in the field of tourism.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from both sides.

