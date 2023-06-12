MAKKAH — The Makkah Route initiative is offering coding and sorting of Hajj pilgrims’ luggage to ensure that it is delivered to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah.



The procedure of coding luggage, which is being conducted in the initiative’s hall at the airports of the Hajj pilgrims by a specialized team under the supervision of Hajj and Umrah Ministry, starts with sorting the luggage and placing a label on each pilgrim’s baggage.



The label contains flight data, as well as information about the pilgrims and their places of residence.



In addition, a label will be placed on the cover of the passports and the pilgrims will be given a card containing the same information placed on their luggage.



Upon arrival to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah or in Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, the Hajj pilgrims will be directly transferred to the buses to transport them to their places of residence.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).