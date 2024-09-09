JEDDAH — The Makkah Mayoralty is building the first stone park on an area covering around 1,000 square meters. This is part of the park projects that the mayoralty is implementing in the holy city.



The mayoralty aims to utilize recycled materials and benefit from leftover stones from some projects in Makkah, as well as to improve the landscapes of parks and public facilities, achieve environmental sustainability, and provide unique places that combine natural beauty and local heritage through the use of local resources and sustainable technologies. That also involves the optimal use of material and natural resources and the available capabilities in an effective, environmentally and architecturally balanced manner.



The stone park will be built from environmentally friendly materials; new facilities such as seating areas, educational paths around the stones, and children's play areas will be added.

The rocks and stones used are durable materials easy to clean and maintain, thus reducing the need for regular maintenance.

They also allow for adaptation to climate challenges, with designs that take into account changes in temperature and rainfalls. At the same time, parts of the park can be easily modified.

