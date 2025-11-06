UAE - Jumeirah, the global luxury hospitality brand and a member of Dubai Holding, has unveiled Jumeirah Heritage Club – an exclusive capsule collection created in collaboration with acclaimed Dubai-based contemporary fashion house Bouguessa.

Blending Bouguessa’ssignature minimalism with Jumeirah’s timeless elegance, the limited-edition collection reimagines coastal style through a modern lens – a tribute to nostalgia, effortless sophistication and the deep sense of belonging that comesfrom a life by the sea.

Bringing together two homegrown brands rooted in Arabian craftsmanship, Jumeirah Heritage Club draws inspiration from the textures, colours and silhouettes of the region’s most iconic coastal destinations. From the sun-drenched tones of old Jumeirah to thetranquil lines of the sea, each piece nods to the spirit of Dubai’s originalshoreline, where Jumeirah’s story first began.

It is along this stretch of Dubai’s coastline that Jumeirah’s legacy of warm, generous Arabian hospitality first took shape – a heritage that continues to inspire the brand’s evolutiontoday.

The unisex capsule includesa refined edit of elevated essentials: jumpers, T-shirts and caps in clean, contemporary cuts. A minimalist logo lock-up runs throughout, with select pieces featuring an image of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, the global icon thatre defined luxury hospitality over 25 years ago.

Faiza Bouguessa, Founder and Creative Director at Bouguessa, said: “Jumeirah hasalways represented the heart of Dubai — a place that evokes emotion, memory,and a distinct sense of belonging. From the beginning, our conversations centred on capturing that quiet elegance and translating it into pieces thatfeel both modern and familiar. Inspired by the textures and rhythm of coastal Dubai, the collection reinterprets its effortless sophistication through Bouguessa’s minimalist lens, blending simplicity and structure with a sense of nostalgia that bridges past and present.”

Michael Grieve, Chief Brand Officer at Jumeirah, comments: “Jumeirah Heritage Club is a timeless tribute to our origins alongDubai’s coast and the refinement in our brand’s continued evolution. Luxury hospitality and fashion share a common clientele, both of whom are looking for emotional connection through design, storytelling and experience. The connection between these two worlds is defining a new era of experientialluxury, blending creativity, craftsmanship and care to deliver meaningful moments. That spirit defines Jumeirah. It is where worlds meet, a majlis ofglobal culture, conversation and connection.”

