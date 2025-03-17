AMMAN: In a significant step to bolster Jordan’s standing as a premier global tourism hub, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) announced agreements on Saturday with two of the world’s leading low-cost carriers, Ryanair and Wizz Air.

The deals, which will introduce new direct flight routes to Jordan, mark a transformative leap in air connectivity between Europe and Jordan.

This strategic move is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the ambitious recovery targets of Jordan’s tourism industry, further solidifying its appeal as a must-visit destination.

JTB Managing Director Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat announced that the board has signed two landmark agreements with Ryanair and Wizz Air to launch direct flights to Jordan starting in April, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Under the agreements, Ryanair will operate 27 weekly flights through 14 direct routes to Amman from key European destinations, including Milan, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Vienna, Budapest, Bologna, Brussels, Bucharest, Marseille, Poznan, Pisa, Paphos, and Memmingen.

Arabiyat highlighted that the number of passengers expected to be attracted to Jordan through the airlines is projected to reach 125,000 during the summer season, which runs from April until the end of October.

Arabiyat further noted that Wizz Air has expanded its presence in the Jordanian market by operating six direct routes to Amman from London, Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Rome, Milan, and Vienna, in addition to three direct routes to Aqaba from Warsaw, Bucharest, and Katowice, according to the statement.

The airline is also exploring the possibility of adding two more routes to Aqaba later this year. With passenger numbers on its flights expected to reach 145,000 annually, this expansion is set to provide a significant boost to Jordan’s tourism sector.

Arabiyat emphasised that the return of low-cost airlines enhances Jordan’s ability to attract more tourists from European markets.

He noted that expanding direct flight networks is a key pillar of the Jordan Tourism Board’s strategy, which aims to achieve record growth in the number of tourists visiting Jordan. He also stated that the return of low-cost airlines will result in a transformative shift in Jordan’s aviation and tourism sectors.

"We are diligently working to expand our network of direct flights, making it easier for tourists to visit our country, which is rich in history, culture, and unique natural beauty," he said, adding that "the success we achieve today is the result of a clear vision and relentless efforts by the Jordan Tourism Board in collaboration with our local and international partners.”

Arabiyat affirmed that this achievement will positively impact the national economy by increasing tourist numbers, boosting hotel occupancy rates, and revitalizing key sectors such as services, transportation, restaurants, and tourism facilities, the statement said.

He added: “Today, we are not merely discussing aviation agreements; rather we are talking about a strategic project that solidifies Jordan’s position as a regional hub for tourism and travel.”

He also pointed out that JTB continues to implement advanced marketing strategies targeting European and global markets, emphasising that enhancing air connectivity is one of the most critical factors in attracting tourists.

He highlighted that these efforts reflect Jordan’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and exceptional tourism experience, according to the statement.

Arabiyat concluded, saying “We will continue, at JTB, to strengthen our collaboration with international airlines to increase direct flights, and firmly boost Jordan’s position on the global tourism map.”

