Jordan Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1,081,573 passengers (PAX) in August 2025, marking a 12.2% increase compared with the same month last year.

This represents the highest August traffic in QAIA’s history and the highest number of passengers ever handled by the airport in a single month.

During the same period, QAIA registered 8,380 aircraft movements (ACM), up 11.5% year-on-year, while cargo traffic reached 6,683 tonnes, reflecting a modest 0.1% decline against August 2024.

From January through August 2025, QAIA served a total of 6,467,788 PAX, representing a 6.6% growth over the same eight-month span in 2024.

ACM amounted to 52,303, rising by 3.2%, while cargo volumes totaled 45,265 tonnes, showing a 13.0% decrease compared with the corresponding period last year.

“August 2025 marked the busiest August in QAIA’s history, reflecting continued growth in spite of regional challenges. This achievement was fueled by the return of expatriates during the summer holidays, further cementing QAIA’s role as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. The steady rise in passenger traffic highlights the airport’s resilience and growing appeal while reaffirming our dedication to providing a seamless travel experience that feels like home. Moving forward, we will continue to expand connectivity, enhance infrastructure and uphold QAIA’s standing as a regional leader in passenger satisfaction,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. -TradeArabia News Service

