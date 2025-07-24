IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s premium hotel companies, has signed a major agreement with Golden Group Holding, a leading business group in Oman, for the launch of the first voco resort located within the Al Mouj Muscat neighbourhood.

Centrally located in the Omani capital’s Al Mouj Muscat - a vibrant waterfront development known for its luxury residences, yacht marina, championship golf course, and high-end retail offerings - the new resort will cater to both leisure and business travellers.

Its prime location offers easy access to Muscat International Airport and proximity to the city’s cultural landmarks, making it a strategic addition to Oman’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Set to open in Q4, voco Al Mouj Muscat will offer 251 well-designed rooms and suites, along with five distinct dining experiences including an all-day dining venue, speciality restaurant and lobby lounge.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, said: "We are delighted to bring the voco brand to Oman in partnership with Golden Group Holding. Al Mouj Muscat is one of the region’s most exciting lifestyle destinations and we believe voco’s distinctive charm and premium hospitality offering makes it a perfect fit for the destination."

"This signing reflects our commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040, by contributing to the country’s tourism and economic diversification strategy," he stated.

On the key partnership, Sheikh Salem Al Ghazal, Chairman, Golden Group Holding, said: "Partnering with IHG to introduce voco to Oman is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance Muscat’s hospitality offering. voco’s blend of informal charm and global quality perfectly complements the dynamic spirit of Al Mouj."

"We look forward to delivering a hotel that embodies excellence, reflects Omani hospitality, and attracts travellers from across the globe," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

