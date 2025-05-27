Hyatt, a leading hospitality brand, has announced that it expects around 50% rooms growth across new and existing markets in Africa by the end of 2030.

In the past two years, Hyatt saw 51% rooms growth in Africa, fuelled by the addition of several milestone properties and first-time brand entries. These included Park Hyatt Marrakech, introducing the luxury brand to Morocco; Hyatt Centric Cairo West, the brand’s debut on the continent; Hyatt Regency Harare – The Meikles, Hyatt’s first hotel in Zimbabwe; and Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands, its first hotel in Kenya.

Most recently, in March 2025, Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands and Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands opened along Lower Kabete Road. This marks Hyatt’s first dual-branded development in Africa, offering guests two distinct stay experiences under one roof, just minutes from Westgate Mall, the Nairobi National Museum, and Karura Forest.

“Last year marked a breakthrough year for Hyatt in Africa, and we’re just getting started,” said Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Hyatt, Middle East and Africa. “Our growth across key leisure and business hubs reflects a strategic focus on having hotels where our guests and World of Hyatt members want to travel most. As we expand, we remain committed to delivering high-quality hospitality experiences that resonate with both global travelers and local communities.”

In the next two years, Hyatt hotels are set to debut in new markets within the region, including the anticipated opening of Hyatt Regency Lagos Ikeja in Nigeria. Additionally, the launch of Park Hyatt Johannesburg is set for later this year, following an extensive renovation of The Winston Hotel. The luxury property will include 31 guestrooms and is expected to be popular with business and leisure guests alike, offering understated luxury and an elevated home away from home experience with highly personalized, intuitive, and fully engaged service.

“This is an exciting chapter in the growth of Hyatt’s portfolio across Africa, as we add hotels with intent in high-demand destinations,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, Senior Vice President Development, Hyatt, EAME. “We are proud to collaborate with our trusted owners to thoughtfully introduce Hyatt’s diverse brands to both new and established markets across the region.”

The upcoming properties are expected to join the Hyatt brand portfolio in Africa, with Hyatt hotels currently present in South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Egypt. Some of the Hyatt branded hotels in the region include:

• Park Hyatt Zanzibar – Located in Stone Town, the luxury hotel holds 62 rooms and provides the ultimate haven amongst the area’s winding alleys, bustling markets, mosques, and famed Zanzibari doors, featuring magnificent ornate wooden carvings.

• Park Hyatt Marrakech – Opened in 2024, this luxury resort is ideally located, with stunning views of the Atlas Mountains and next to Al Maaden Golf course.

• Hyatt Regency Harare – The Meikles – Marking the first Hyatt branded hotel in Zimbabwe, this hotel offers iconic architecture, charm, luxury, and easy access to major attractions in Harare.

• Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro – A modern oasis in the heart of Tanzania's largest city, this hotel boasts a superb waterfront location and spectacular views of the harbour.

• Hyatt Centric Cairo West – Opened in October 2024, this art-focused hotel offers travellers a convenient location near iconic landmarks such as the Giza Pyramids and The Grand Egyptian Museum.

• Hyatt Regency Cape Town – located in one of Cape Town’s most vibrant neighborhoods, Bo-Kaap, this property offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture while enjoying views of Table Mountain.

• Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands – Nestled in the heart of Nairobi’s bustling city centre, travellers can enjoy sophisticated lodgings, diverse dining options, and a contemporary selection of amenities and services. -

