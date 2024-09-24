The global luxury hospitality sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by an influx of affluent travellers seeking exclusive personalized experiences. This is particularly true in the Middle East, a region with ambitious projects attracting the luxury tourist, according to leading US management consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

In its recent report, The Rise of Luxury Hospitality, Arthur D. Little highlights drivers for the luxury hospitality sector, supported by the rising number of global millionaires and evolving consumer preferences.

This trend is transforming the luxury hotel market in the Middle East and creating new opportunities for investors and operators, it stated.

Innovative trends

The demand for luxury hotel rooms is outstripping supply, leading to increased average daily rates (ADR) far above $3,000 at exclusive ultra-luxury hotels. This trend is fuelled by a combination of factors, including the personalisation of luxury experiences, new wellness offerings, improved sustainable practices, unique culinary journeys, and a culture of excellence.

These elements are vital in attracting top-tier travelers seeking exclusive and memorable stays.

Nicholas Nahas, the lead author of the Arthur D. Little report, said: "The Middle East region’s luxury hotel sector is not only growing but evolving. The personalization of exclusive experiences, coupled with novel sustainable practices and advanced wellness offerings, is setting a new standard that affluent travelers are willing to pay a premium."

"These hospitality innovations in luxury are creating unprecedented opportunities for investors and operators in the region," he stated.

Hotspot for luxury hotel investments

The Middle East is becoming a hotspot for luxury hotel investments. The sector of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNI) with wealth above $30 million rose globally by 4.2% to ~627k, with the Middle East contributing significantly with a 6.2% increase. The number of UHNIs is expected to rise by 28% by 2028, with the Middle East and Asia leading this growth.

The luxury hotel sector is no exception to this growth and is on an unprecedented upward trend.

According to CoStar, the number of available luxury rooms globally could reach 1.9 million by 2030, up from 1.6 million in 2023. Business travel is also contributing to this demand, with mid and senior-level managers seeking luxury retreats to reinforce corporate culture and reward employees.

Luxury hotel operators have nearly doubled the number of rooms over the last decade. Brands like Six Senses, Aman Hotels, and One&Only have shown significant growth, reflecting the sector's dynamic expansion.

Arthur D. Little's analysis of consumer spending data substantiates the rising interest in recreational, educative, and immersive experiences over nonessential goods.

This trend emphasizes the importance of personalized services, wellness offerings, sustainability, culinary experiences, and culture of excellence in the luxury hotel sector.

Four key enablers

The viewpoint identifies four key enablers that operators must utilize to drive growth: compelling marketing and communication strategies, a well-trained and motivated workforce, flexible financial management, and leveraging data and technology.

In the past few years, luxury tourist destinations like the Maldives began diversifying beyond honeymooners to families and groups. This broader demographic will support higher occupancy and room rates in the coming years while increasing the average length of stay (which in the Maldives was 6.3 days in 2019 and 7.6 days in 2023).

Luxury hotel expansion is driven in part by specialized operators; Six Senses, for example, shows annual growth of more than 14% since 2005; other brands like Aman Hotels with almost 1,400 rooms in 2024 and an annual growth of 5% for the same period also stand out.

Smaller firms experienced more moderate growth; Virgin Limited Edition and Soneva had annual growth of 2% and 5%, respectively.

This growth is attracting new investors such as property developers and buy-out barons, attracted by the sector’s profitability. According to specialized real estate firm JLL, the annual rate of return on such properties exceeded 6% in 2022, the highest in a decade.

For example, Aman Group received more than $1 billion from investors, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which, in December 2023, also paid $1.8 billion for a 49% stake in Rocco Forte, a British boutique firm that owns Brown’s Hotel in London, UK, and Hotel de Russie in Rome, Italy, said Arthur D. Little in its report.

Luxury hotels are increasing their range of exclusive services, reinforcing their culinary offerings, and expanding their wellness and well-being experiences.

Privacy and exclusivity

They also offer privacy and exclusivity, with a limited number of rooms (some hotels have less than 20) and remote locations, including private islands.

These factors, combined with bespoke service, high levels of comfort and convenience, and sustainable and ecologically responsible facilities, allow luxury hotels to achieve average room rates of about $3,000 or more per night, said the top US consulting firm.

Driven by the increase in the number and wealth of affluent travellers with a strong desire for unique experiences, the luxury hotel sector has experienced significant growth.

Affluent travelers are willing to pay higher room rates for extraordinary execution of the following differentiators:

*Personalized exclusive experiences

*Ultimate wellness and well-being services

*Sustainable offerings

*Unique culinary journeys

*Culture of excellence

Regardless of the luxury market’s outlook, it’s clear that creating innovation and value along the five differentiators will command higher prices, said the top consulting firm in its report.

Moreover, implementing these differentiators well will require compelling marketing and communications, enhanced workforce training, a shift in financial mindset, and a strong data focus - all tools hoteliers can use to successfully enhance their offerings, it added.

