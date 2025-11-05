Hilton has announced during World Travel Market in London thesigning of an agreement with Wirgan Hospitality to rebrand two of their tradinghotels in Makkah, Saudi Arabia – the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton inMakkah and a DoubleTree by Hilton.

Both hotels are set to open before the end of the year, furtherstrengthening Hilton’s presence in the Kingdom and the Holy City.

The signings will almost double Hilton’s trading presence in Makkah– by rooms – to more than 4,100 keys.

Carlos Khneisser,Chief Development Officer, Hilton, MEA, said, “We recently surpassed themilestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia – and weare thrilled to build on this momentum with the signing of these twoproperties. As we continue to expand our footprint in the Kingdom, we remaincommitted to diversifying our portfolio to meet the needs of every traveller.Our partnership with Wirgan Hospitality is testament to this as we introduceour Tapestry Collection brand to the Holy City and bolster our presence withthe introduction of DoubleTree by Hilton to the Aziziyah district of Makkah –enhancing Hilton’s hospitality offering in a key global destination.”

Omar Al Harbi,CEO, Wirgan Hospitality, said, “We are proud to partner with Hilton to supportthe future growth of the two exceptional properties we have developed inMakkah. As one of the most significant destinations in the Kingdom, Makkahholds deep religious, cultural and spiritual importance. These openings reflectour ongoing commitment to elevate the hospitality offering in Makkah and theKingdom in line with Vision 2030, and to leverage Hilton’s global reach and commercialengine.”

Wirgan Al Noor,Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Located nearJabal Al Noor, one of Islam’s most sacred sites, the 1,386-guestroom Wirgan AlNoor, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will offer proximity to key landmarks suchas the Zamzam Well and Al-Zaher Palace Museum. Perched on slightly elevatedterrain, the hotel will provide sweeping views of the Holy City.

Each TapestryCollection hotel has an original story woven into its design, décor, andartwork, and this property will be no exception – with its name inspire byMount Wirgan in Madinah, the hotel’s design will reflect authentic Saudiheritage throughout. The property will also feature two expansive ballrooms totallingover 1,100 square metres, eight meeting rooms, multiple dining outlets, shuttleservices to the Haram, a fitness centre, and a kids club.

DoubleTree byHilton Makkah Aziziyah

Located in theheart of the vibrant Aziziyah district, this upscale hotel will be ideallypositioned for pilgrims, with close access to Mina, Jamarat, and other keyreligious sites. Regular shuttle services to the Haram will further enhanceguest convenience.

The hotel willbring DoubleTree by Hilton’s signature hospitality to life - starting with itsiconic warm chocolate chip cookie welcome. With 381 guest rooms and suites, theproperty will also offer a variety of dining options, a business centre, and akids club.

