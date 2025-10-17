The GCC has established itself as a global stage for major sporting events – and now stands to capture a share of the $2tn global sports tourism market by 2030, a PwC Middle East report has shown.



Marquee events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and multiple Formula 1 race weekends, have elevated the region’s global profile, it said.



A new PwC Middle East report, ‘Game on for the GCC – Turning sporting ambition into lasting tourism impact’, reveals how the region can convert its success in hosting global sporting events into a long-term driver of economic growth, job creation and global visibility.



The study finds that while GCC countries have established themselves as a premier host of global tournaments, the next phase of growth lies in creating experience-led destinations, immersive fan journeys and a connected regional ecosystem that keeps visitors returning throughout the year.



Globally, sports tourism now accounts for 10% of global tourism spend and is projected to exceed $2tn by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 17.5%.



In the Middle East, the wider sports sector contributes around $600bn, expanding at nearly 9% each year. Between 2023 and 2025, the region hosted a series of international tournaments, esports competitions and wellness festivals, supported by major state-backed investment.



Saudi Arabia’s sports market is expected to triple to $22.4bn by 2030, creating some 39,000 jobs and adding $13.3bn to its GDP.



The report illustrates that the next wave of opportunity lies in building experience-led destinations, immersive fan journeys and a connected regional ecosystem that encourages visitors to return throughout the year.



PwC research estimates that the region currently accounts for just 5-7% of global sports tourism spend, leaving significant room for growth.



Three priorities will define the next phase:

• Designing experience-led sports destinations that blend sport, retail, leisure and culture to attract longer stays and higher visitor spending



• Enhancing immersive fan engagement through digital innovation and storytelling. Multi-day festivals, digital platforms, and cultural integration can turn visitors into active participants and repeat tourists



• Building a connected GCC-wide sports tourism ecosystem, linking events, destinations and talent across borders through easier travel, and unified marketing.



Peter Daire, Senior Executive Adviser, PwC Middle East noted, “The GCC has already shown it can host the world’s biggest events. The next step is to turn that success into lasting impact, building destinations that attract fans year-round through richer experiences, smarter digital engagement and stronger regional links. This will define the next chapter of global sports tourism.”



The report also calls for greater investment in women’s sports, sport leisure and workforce development, alongside enhanced use of existing venues to extend impact beyond flagship events.



With over 60% of the region’s population under 35, the study underscores the importance of digital innovation and youth engagement in shaping the future of sports tourism.



By moving from hosting to experience creation, data shows the GCC can position itself as one of the world’s most dynamic, connected and resilient sports tourism regions, where fans, athletes and travellers have a reason not just to visit, but to return.

