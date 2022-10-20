Egypt - Amr El-Qadi, Executive Director of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB), said that a new tourism promotion campaign will be launched next month, aiming to present Egypt as a vibrant destination with diverse tourism products.

He added that this campaign will target main tourist export markets for Egypt and other new markets, using advertising materials, social media platforms, and various websites. The campaign also includes the launch of several events inside and outside Egypt. The advertising materials will be visual, print, audio, and electronic via television, press, websites, road advertisements, and other means.

El-Qadi’s remarks came during a meeting between Ahmed Issa, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, and Soha El-Gendy, Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs.

The meeting aimed to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two ministries to promote Egyptian tourism among Egyptians abroad and to shed light on tourism investment opportunities available in Egypt, in addition to reviving Roots tourism to connect the second and third generation of Egyptians abroad with their country Egypt and encourage them to visit the tourist and archaeological sites and introduce them to the civilization of their country and develop their sense of belonging and make them feel proud of their country and its ancient civilization.

Issa also reviewed the most prominent axes of the Egyptian national tourism strategy, which aims to increase the number of incoming tourism to Egyptian tourist destinations, and provide a different tourism product and experience for tourists in Egypt.

The Minister added that, during the coming period, executive plans will be drawn up to implement the axes of this strategy, as public spending programs will be redirected, including spending on launching promotional and advertising campaigns to attract more incoming tourist traffic to the Egyptian tourist destination.

He also indicated that the trial version of the Ministry’s promotional website (Experience Egypt) is scheduled to be launched in the coming days.

For her part, Minister El-Gendy suggested creating special programmes for Egyptians abroad, especially young people, inviting them to visit Egyptian museums and tourist attractions, as they have a wide influence in their foreign societies and on social media, and they can promote Egypt after their visits. She also suggested offering special offers to Egyptians abroad to visit exhibitions organized by the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with private companies in different countries of the world.

